Why Apple Stock Is Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors were pushing up Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) share price this morning as they processed a new report that showed inflation slowed between March and April. Some investors may also be reacting to positive financial results from companies in the tech sector.Apple's stock was up by 3.1% as of 11:36 a.m. ET. The market was reacting positively to the news that the core personal-consumption expenditures index increased 4.9% in April, compared to a 5.2% increase in March. The drop indicates that inflation dipped slightly from the previous month. Continue reading