28.11.2022 17:53:02
Why Apple Stock Is Sinking Today
The share price of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was falling this morning after Bloomberg reported that the company could experience a shortfall of iPhone Pro production of up to 6 million phones. Apple had already announced earlier this month that one of its factories in China was operating at a "significantly reduced capacity" and this latest report adds to the company's production issues in the country.The tech stock was down by 1.7% as of 10:56 a.m. ET. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!