Why Apple Stock Jumped 18.9% in July

July shined on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as its stock climbed 18.9% over the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The stock rallied as investors looked forward to a positive third-quarter earnings report and its streaming service, Apple TV+, saw success amid awards season. Ahead of Apple's earnings report for its fiscal 2022 third quarter, three senior analysts gave positive recommendations for the stock. In the second week of July, KeyBanc's John Vinh gave his equivalent of a buy recommendation, despite decreasing his price target.