|
03.05.2024 17:30:00
Why Apple Stock Jumped on Friday
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock popped in early trading on Friday, helping lift the entire market higher as well. The tech giant accounts for an outsized portion of the broader earnings of the S&P 500, making it among the most closely watched companies when earnings season rolls around. It also helps that the iPhone maker's market capitalization sits near $3 trillion.Apple didn't disappoint investors with its late-Thursday earnings update. While sales declined, the slump was modest. And CEO Tim Cook and his team had some good news for investors to offset that sales weakness.Revenue landed at $91 billion, down from $95 billion a year ago. The iPhone business was the main reason for this drop, as consumers were cautious in their upgrade commitments following the launch of the iPhone 15. Apple collected $46 billion from iPhone sales this quarter, down from $51 billion a year ago.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.24
|Gerichtsstreit setzt sich fort: Apple und Epic Games werden sich nicht einig (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|Technologiepionier Steve Jobs: Das Leben des Apple Gründers (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Apple-Aktie verpasst Tech-Rally: Warum sich der ehemalige Börsenstar Apple derzeit schwertut (finanzen.at)
|
21.03.24
|Apple-Aktie rot: US-Justizministerium reicht Wettbewerbsklage gegen Apple ein (dpa-AFX)
|
15.03.24
|Apple-Aktie: Sorgenkind trotz Milliarden-Rückkaufprogramm? (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Shazam, Beats & Co: Diese Unternehmen hat sich der Apple-Konzern einverleibt (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Apple-Aktie etwas tiefer: Apple sieht bei sich keine Verstöße gegen europäisches Wettbewerbsrecht (dpa-AFX)
|
12.02.24
|Analystenwarnung: Apple droht 2024 spürbarer Rückgang der iPhone-Verkäufe (finanzen.at)