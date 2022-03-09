|
09.03.2022 01:18:57
Why Apple Stock Lagged the Market Today
Over the years, Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) "Events" (i.e., product launches) have tended to attract much interest and excitement in the tech world.But the company's latest proceeding, held on Tuesday, was overshadowed by geopolitical concerns and the economic worries that accompany them. It also clearly didn't impress investors. Apple stock sagged by over 1% on the day, a slightly steeper fall than that suffered by the S&P 500 index.Apple likes to stuff these ceremonies with numerous product announcements. Arguably the most significant in this one was a revamped version of the iPhone SE, the budget model of the enduringly popular product line. The new SE, starting at $429, is 5G-enabled and comes in 64, 128, and 256GB options.Continue reading
