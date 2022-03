Why Apple Stock Looks Tasty Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were off to the races Wednesday afternoon, up 2% as of 1:40 p.m. ET, most likely thanks to an upbeat note from investment bank Wedbush this morning. Image source: Getty Images.In its note today, Wedbush cited "stellar iPhone 13 demand globally" as the basis for its optimism on the stock. iPhone 13 sales are strong in the U.S., and particularly strong in China, said Marketwatch, with Apple picking up another 3% of market share in the latter nation.