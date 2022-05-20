20.05.2022 19:11:03

Why Apple Stock Popped, Then Fell Today

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose in early trading today after Bloomberg reported yesterday that the company had shown a new augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset to its board members. But the early gains were quickly erased as investors grew increasingly worried about the economy.The tech stock gained as much as 2.4% this morning but was down by 2% as of 12:50 p.m. ET. Part of investors' early positive sentiment toward the stock may have come from a Bloomberg report that said the tech giant had shown off an AR/VR headset to its board members recently. Apple showing its board members the device indicates that it could be close to launching the product.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

29.04.22 Apple Market-Perform Bernstein Research
29.04.22 Apple Neutral Credit Suisse Group
29.04.22 Apple Buy UBS AG
29.04.22 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.04.22 Apple Equal Weight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 2 889,00 -8,46% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 130,00 0,26% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- US-Märkte letztlich uneins -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legten am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten Vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit Pluszeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen