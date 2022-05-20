Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Why Apple Stock Popped, Then Fell Today
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose in early trading today after Bloomberg reported yesterday that the company had shown a new augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset to its board members. But the early gains were quickly erased as investors grew increasingly worried about the economy.The tech stock gained as much as 2.4% this morning but was down by 2% as of 12:50 p.m. ET. Part of investors' early positive sentiment toward the stock may have come from a Bloomberg report that said the tech giant had shown off an AR/VR headset to its board members recently. Apple showing its board members the device indicates that it could be close to launching the product.Continue reading
