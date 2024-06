Why Apple Stock Popped (Again) Wednesday Morning

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) turned sharply higher on Wednesday, continuing Tuesday's impressive climb. The stock added as much as 5.3% in early trading. As of 1:44 p.m. ET today, the stock was still up 4.9%.Wall Street continues to weigh in on the iPhone maker's big artificial intelligence (AI) reveal as a part of Apple 's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).Apple's announcement about its plans for generative AI has been well received by investors, driving the stock higher on Tuesday. As Wall Street continued to digest the news, analysts have been weighing in on what it means for the company and its shareholders. After several upgrades and a number of price-target increases yesterday, the bullish commentary continued today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel