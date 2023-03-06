|
06.03.2023 18:08:19
Why Apple Stock Popped on Monday
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock popped on Monday morning, up 3.1% through 11:15 a.m. ET -- but why Apple popped is owing to something that happened on Sunday. Specifically, last night, investment bank Goldman Sachs announced it was initiating coverage of the tech giant with a buy rating and a price target that looks as if it should be on a for-sale sign: "$199." And even though 45 analysts already cover Apple, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence -- and even though 34 of them already say Apple is a buy -- investors are sitting up and taking notice...that Goldman Sachs has finally noticed Apple.So what exactly has Goldman Sachs noticed about Apple that makes this banker think it's a buy? At its core, Goldman's note focuses on the fact that a lot of people own Apple products. There are currently 1.1 billion active iPhones alone out in the world, reports StreetInsider.com, and that doesn't even count all the Apple-branded computers, smartwatches, and other tech gizmos in existence. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!