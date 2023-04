Why Apple Stock Popped on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) enjoyed a modest 2% pop at 11:15 a.m. ET Thursday after the computers and iPhones tech giant announced plans to switch to using only recycled cobalt in its device batteries by 2025. There are a couple of reasons why investors may be liking this latest Apple news. On one hand, it's a warm and fuzzy "save the planet" story as Apple moves to defuse criticism that the massive popularity of its devices is causing environmental issues by encouraging greater cobalt mining. Looking at the big picture, Apple is hoping to become entirely carbon-neutral by 2030, recycling not only cobalt, but also rare earth metals, tin soldering, gold plating, and even aluminum used in its products. At the same time, this is an economic story for Apple. According to a 2022 report from MacroPolo.org, cobalt is the single most expensive component (by weight) of rechargeable batteries, costing close to $60 per kilogram in 2021 -- about twice the price of lithium. So in announcing that it will recycle all its cobalt, Apple is presumably also aiming to cut the cost of its products -- and boost its own profit margins. Continue reading