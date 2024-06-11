|
11.06.2024 20:40:00
Why Apple Stock Popped Tuesday Morning
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were on a tear Tuesday morning, with the stock adding as much as 6.7%. As of 1:53 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 6.2%.The catalyst that sent the iPhone maker higher was the company's big artificial intelligence (AI) reveal to kick off Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).Investors have been waiting since early last year for insight into Apple's plans to join the AI revolution. At the WWDC keynote yesterday, CEO Tim Cook finally detailed the company's plans, and Wall Street's response was extremely bullish.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
