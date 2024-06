Why Apple Stock Popped Tuesday Morning

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were on a tear Tuesday morning , with the stock adding as much as 6.7%. As of 1:53 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 6.2%.The catalyst that sent the iPhone maker higher was the company's big artificial intelligence (AI) reveal to kick off Apple 's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).Investors have been waiting since early last year for insight into Apple 's plans to join the AI revolution. At the WWDC keynote yesterday, CEO Tim Cook finally detailed the company's plans, and Wall Street's response was extremely bullish.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel