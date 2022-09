Why Apple Stock Rallied Monday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher Monday morning, adding as much as 2.2%. As of 12:36 p.m. ET today, the stock was still up 1.1%, even as the broader market slipped.That catalyst that sent the tech giant higher were reports that it had begun manufacturing some iPhone 14 models in India.Apple has long produced the vast majority of its iPhones in China. In recent years, however, the company has been working to diversify its manufacturing footprint, while also expanding its market share in India.