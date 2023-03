Why Apple Stock Rallied Thursday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher Thursday morning, adding as much as 2.4%. As of 3 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 1%.What sent the tech giant higher were reports that the company would begin producing movies destined for the big screen.Apple plans to spend $1 billion per year to produce major motion pictures that it will release in theaters, according to a report by Bloomberg. The company is hoping to not only raise its stature in Hollywood but also attract a greater number of subscribers to Apple TV+ -- the company's streaming video service.