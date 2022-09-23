|
23.09.2022 18:39:22
Why Apple Stock Slumped Friday Morning -- but Shouldn't Have
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) tumbled Friday morning, falling as much as 2.2%. As of 11:57 a.m. ET, the stock was still down 1.8%.The broader market indexes were caught in a downdraft, which no doubt contributed to the iPhone maker's slump. However, even as the tech giant fell, there were several reports that held positive news for the company -- and shareholders.Earlier this month, Apple announced the latest version of its popular earbuds, the second generation of the AirPods Pro. The earliest reviews of the fan-favorite devices are in -- and users are raving.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
