|
29.01.2022 00:45:06
Why Apple Stock Soared Today
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) jumped 7% on Friday after the technology leader delivered a stunning earnings report.Apple's revenue rose 11% year over year to a staggering $123.9 billion in its fiscal 2022 first quarter, which ended on Dec. 25. Strong gains in China, where Apple's sales climbed 21%, contributed to the blockbuster performance. "This quarter's record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever," CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. "We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
29.01.22
|Neue Produkte 2022: Das hält Apple für Kunden parat (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.22
|Apple schafft zeitweise 3-Billionen-Dollar-Marktkapitalisierung - so profitiert Warren Buffett (finanzen.at)
|
21.12.21
|Neues Design: Bringt Apple bald neue AirPods Pro raus? (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.21
|Gerüchte um Rückzug von Apple-Chef Tim Cook bis 2025 - Wer sein Nachfolger werden könnte (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.21