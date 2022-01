Why Apple Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) jumped 7% on Friday after the technology leader delivered a stunning earnings report.Apple's revenue rose 11% year over year to a staggering $123.9 billion in its fiscal 2022 first quarter, which ended on Dec. 25. Strong gains in China, where Apple's sales climbed 21%, contributed to the blockbuster performance. "This quarter's record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever," CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. "We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important."