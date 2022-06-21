|
21.06.2022 17:47:19
Why Apple Stock Surged on Tuesday
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) jumped on Tuesday, adding as much as 4.2%. As of 11:19 a.m. ET, the stock is up 3.9%.The catalyst that sent shares higher was reports that shipments of the iPhone may be on the upswing, which would represent some much-needed good news for the tech giant.UBS analyst David Vogt estimates that shipments of iPhones in China have rebounded in May, increasing 16% from April levels, according to The Fly. This suggests that the COVID-19-related lockdowns and resulting supply chain problems may finally be abating. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
