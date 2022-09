Why Apple Stock Was Falling Earlier This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A broad market sell-off following more bad news for the economy weighed on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock today. As of 11:00 a.m. ET, the shares were down 2.2% on Friday.As Apple officially released the new iPhone 14, FedEx spoiled the fun by reporting lower-than-expected earnings results, which has stoked investor fears that the economy is tipping over into a recession. The market sell-off has made it a choppy year for Apple stock, which is currently down 16% year to date. Early signs are pointing to high demand for the pricier iPhone 14 Pro models, while the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are showing low interest. Some models for the Pro version are currently showing delivery times extending to the end of October, exceeding expectations. Continue reading