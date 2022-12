Why Apple Stock Was Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today on yet another data point showing weak iPhone sales heading into the new year.As a result, the stock was down 2.3% as of 2:19 p.m. EST.Market research firm Trendforce cut its forecast for iPhone shipments in 2022 after a COVID-19 outbreak in Zhengzhou, China where Foxconn manufactures iPhones. Continue reading