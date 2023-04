Why Apple Stock Was Up 11% in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were moving higher last month as the tech giant trended with gains in the broader tech sector as tech stocks bounced back from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and fears of a recession seemed to cool off later in the month.There was no single driver of the stock's gains in March, though it benefited from high-profile analyst upgrades, previews of its upcoming mixed-reality headset, and signs that it's continuing to focus on cost-cutting.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished March up 11%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock's gains tracked with the Nasdaq , but it rose more aggressively.