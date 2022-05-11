11.05.2022 22:44:13

Why Apple Stock Withered on Wednesday

So much for being immune to the tech stock sell-off. The stock of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which earlier this year largely held its value while peer techies fell in price, couldn't escape the trend on Wednesday. The company's shares lost more than 5% on some scraps of bearish news.The first is about a competing product, namely a smartwatch from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. Following rumors that Google would unveil such a product, the company confirmed this today at its annual I/O developer conference. While officials weren't exactly full of details about the Pixel Watch, they did reveal that it'll be released later this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

29.04.22 Apple Market-Perform Bernstein Research
29.04.22 Apple Neutral Credit Suisse Group
29.04.22 Apple Buy UBS AG
29.04.22 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.04.22 Apple Equal Weight Barclays Capital

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 2 980,00 -2,42% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 140,72 3,23% Apple Inc.
On 20,75 9,10% On

