11.05.2022 22:44:13
Why Apple Stock Withered on Wednesday
So much for being immune to the tech stock sell-off. The stock of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which earlier this year largely held its value while peer techies fell in price, couldn't escape the trend on Wednesday. The company's shares lost more than 5% on some scraps of bearish news.The first is about a competing product, namely a smartwatch from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. Following rumors that Google would unveil such a product, the company confirmed this today at its annual I/O developer conference. While officials weren't exactly full of details about the Pixel Watch, they did reveal that it'll be released later this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
