Why Apple Was a Sour Stock on Tuesday

A victim of the Great Tech Stock Exodus of 2022, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) suffered another decline on Tuesday. The company's shares lost nearly 3% of their value, a worse showing than the 2% decline of the S&P 500 index. Investors were disheartened by one analyst's price target cut, and another's speculation about manufacturing difficulties. Of the two analyses, it was the one from TF International Securities that was the more concerning. That company's Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a tweet that the results of a survey he conducted indicate that Apple's "own iPhone 5G modem chip development may have failed." The company had been developing its own chips to alleviate its dependence on chip leader Qualcomm. Kuo speculated that Apple's struggles mean Qualcomm will remain the sole supplier of 5G chips for the tech giant's upcoming line of new iPhones, presumably making their production more expensive.Continue reading