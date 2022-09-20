|
20.09.2022 11:15:00
Why Apple's iPhone 14 Could Be a Blockbuster
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled its latest iPhone lineup earlier this month, and it seems consumers are already warming up to the company's new devices, despite the pall of gloom over the global smartphone market.Reports from various online publications suggest that the Apple Store application and website couldn't handle the volume of preorders, as customers faced a wide range of problems. This indicates that the website and app may have received more traffic than Apple had anticipated.Now it appears the delivery times for certain iPhone 14 models are getting delayed. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models now have estimated delivery dates in the U.S. of Oct. 17 to Oct. 24 and Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, respectively. According to Apple's press release announcing the launch of these models, they were supposed to be available from Sept. 16 in the U.S. The vanilla iPhone 14 and its Plus version, on the other hand, seem to be on schedule, as their estimated delivery times match their availability dates of Sept. 16 and Oct. 7, respectively.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinserhöhung durch Fed: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag tiefrot -- Asiens Märkte schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag deutlich schwächer, auch der deutsche Leitindex ging tief im Minus aus dem Handel. Die US-Börsen gaben am Donnerstag nach. An den größten Märkten in Fernost gaben die Kurse am Donnerstag nach.