Why Apple's iPhone 14 Could Be a Blockbuster

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled its latest iPhone lineup earlier this month, and it seems consumers are already warming up to the company's new devices, despite the pall of gloom over the global smartphone market.Reports from various online publications suggest that the Apple Store application and website couldn't handle the volume of preorders, as customers faced a wide range of problems. This indicates that the website and app may have received more traffic than Apple had anticipated.Now it appears the delivery times for certain iPhone 14 models are getting delayed. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models now have estimated delivery dates in the U.S. of Oct. 17 to Oct. 24 and Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, respectively. According to Apple's press release announcing the launch of these models, they were supposed to be available from Sept. 16 in the U.S. The vanilla iPhone 14 and its Plus version, on the other hand, seem to be on schedule, as their estimated delivery times match their availability dates of Sept. 16 and Oct. 7, respectively.Continue reading