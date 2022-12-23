|
23.12.2022 11:27:00
Why Apple's No Longer Interested In NFL Sunday Ticket
Football fans still don't know where they'll be able to watch every out-of-market game next season, but it probably won't be on Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) streaming service.The tech giant was once considered the leading candidate to land the National Football League's Sunday Ticket package, but negotiations have reportedly fallen silent after Apple couldn't see the logic in paying billions for the rights. The NFL is looking to package the service with its NFL Network and NFL Redzone channels, which certainly make more sense with a traditional pay-TV distributor, not Apple.Apple's decision to bow out of negotiations as the package became bloated and it couldn't get exactly what it wanted shows discipline. At the same time, it leaves the door open for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google to make a deal.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
