Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
|
24.12.2025 19:09:20
Why Apple's Tim Cook Drove Nike Stock Higher Today
Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares surged on this holiday-shortened trading day. It might not be for a reason you would think, though. The global footwear and apparel maker has had a rough year. Even amid great overall market returns, Nike shares have plunged 20% this year. Most recently, the shares dropped sharply after the company reported fiscal 2026 second-quarter results. But shares are popping today after lead independent director, and Apple CEO Tim Cook, just nearly doubled his stake in Nike with a purchase of 50,000 shares. After rising as much as 5.6% this morning, Nike shares closed today higher by 4.7%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
