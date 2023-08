Why Applied Digital Stock Plummeted Today

Shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) saw big sell-offs in Thursday's trading. The data-center services stock closed out the daily session down 12%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes ended the day down 1.4% and 1.9%, respectively. The market saw an uptick in bearish momentum today following the publication of Nvidia's second-quarter earnings report, and Applied Digital participated in the pullback. Interestingly, Nvidia actually reported fantastic Q2 results.Following Nvidia's fantastic second-quarter release, investors are worried that the big bull run for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks may have run its course.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel