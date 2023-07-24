24.07.2023 19:38:31

Why Applied Digital Stock Popped 16% Today

Data center designer, developer, and operator Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is having another big day on Monday -- perhaps not quite as big a day as two months ago, when it reported fiscal third-quarter earnings, but still big enough, as the shares surge 16% through 12:45 p.m. ET in response to an earnings beat in the fourth quarter ended May 31.Analysts had forecast Applied Digital would lose $0.04 per share this past quarter, but management was able to hold that loss to just $0.01 per share.  Sales were a different story. Inspired by projections of sales growing swiftly -- to the point where 2024 sales would be 5x as big as 2023 -- and by Applied Digital's strong performance last quarter, Wall Street was thinking the company could hit $29.6 million in fiscal fourth-quarter sales. As it turned out, Applied Digital maxed out at just $22 million -- a sizable sales miss.  Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Applied Co Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Applied Co Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Applied Co Ltd 2 395,00 2,39% Applied Co Ltd

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Leitzinserhöhung durch die Fed: Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Mittwoch leichter. Die Wall Street-Anleger zeigten sich unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen