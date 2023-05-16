|
16.05.2023 18:41:33
Why Applied Digital Stock Rocketed 44% Today
Data center designer, developer, and operator Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) saw its shares take off like a rocket Tuesday morning after announcing that its Sai Computing subsidiary has signed a $180 million, 24-month contract to support the work of a "major AI customer."The customer's name was not disclosed. But including the words "million-dollar" and "artificial intelligence" in the press release seems to have had the intended effect: Today, Applied Digital's stock is off to the races -- up 48.2% through 11:45 a.m. ET.What Applied Digital did say is that the contract was for the company's recently launched AI Cloud Service, that it will entail a "significant pre-payment," and that Applied Digital will begin supporting the customer in June, with its service being "fully ramped up" by year-end.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Applied Co Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Applied Co Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!