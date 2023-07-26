|
26.07.2023 01:06:19
Why Applied Digital Stock Soared Again Today
Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) stock was having a week for the ages, and it was only Tuesday. For the second trading day in a row, the company's share price rocketed higher, sailing almost 17% skyward after a Monday rise of 16%. Investors were still basking in the glow of a solid earnings report, plus an analyst's price target increase. Before market open, Needham & Company's John Todaro upped his estimation on Applied Digital's fair value. In his view, it's now worth $17.50 per share; previously, his price target was $16. Reflecting the market's current sentiment on the stock, Todaro maintained his buy recommendation on it. Not coincidentally, the move came a day after Applied Digital published rather strong quarterly results. For its final quarter of fiscal 2023, the company managed to grow its revenue by nearly 200% year over year to $22 million. Although that actually missed the consensus analyst estimate, it beat on the bottom line by narrowing its non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss to $0.01 per share from the year-ago shortfall of $0.04. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Applied Co Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Applied Co Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Applied Co Ltd
|2 339,00
|0,60%