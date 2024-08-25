|
25.08.2024 11:45:00
Why Applied Materials Is Destined to Be a Magnificent Dividend Growth Stock
The beauty of long-term investing is how much one can potentially get paid from an investment decades into the future. So, for those in their early to mid-adulthood, it's not too early to think about income streams for retirement 20, 30, or 40 years from now when choosing stocks today.One of the best ways to accomplish a healthy retirement is by investing in dividend growth stocks. These stocks may not impress in terms of their current dividend yield, but if a stock can grow its payout above the rate of inflation for many years, the power of compounding can make for a comfortable retirement indeed.Semiconductor equipment player Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) has just a 0.7% yield today. But for those with a long time horizon, there are lots of reasons to think those payouts will be massively larger five, 10, and 20 years or longer from now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
