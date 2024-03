Why Applied Materials Jumped 22.7% in February

Shares of semiconductor capital equipment maker Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) rallied 22.7% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As the most diversified semicap equipment vendor, Applied usually serves as a good barometer of the health of the overall semiconductor industry.Applied's Feb. 15 report came at a point of conflicting narratives across semis. Large, mature parts of the industry, such as PCs and smartphones, are mired in a long slump. And demand for electrification and electric vehicle (EV) trailing-edge chips just started a downturn, too. But artificial intelligence (AI) chip demand is obviously increasing, and China is making strategic purchases of trailing-edge equipment.Applied's results seemed to indicate the worst may be behind the industry, with the tantalizing potential of an AI-led recovery pushing shares higher.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel