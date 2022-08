Why Applied Materials Stock Slipped Friday Despite a Fine Q3

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A drop in share price is usually the opposite of what happens when a company delivers an estimate-beating quarter. Yet that was the unhappy dynamic experienced by Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) investors on Friday, when their stock traded more than 3% down following the release of the tech equipment maker's latest set of earnings.For its fiscal third quarter, Applied Materials booked just over $6.5 billion in revenue, which was not only up 5% on a year-over-year basis, but also a new all-time high for the metric. Going in the opposite direction was adjusted net income, which sagged by 3% to land at $1.68 billion ($1.94 per share).Both line items topped the average analyst estimates. Collectively, those folks were modeling $6.27 billion on the top line, and $1.78 per share in adjusted net income.Continue reading