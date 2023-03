Why Applied Materials Was Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of semiconductor equipment company Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) were rallying today, rising just over 5% at their morning highs.The stock gained much more than its semiconductor equipment peers, which can be attributed to an exciting new product announcement this morning -- one that could enable Applied to take even more market share from competitors. This morning, Applied Materials introduced two brand-new machines. That happens somewhat often; however, what was really exciting about today's announcement was that one of the product introductions was an entirely new kind of semiconductor equipment machine.