AppLovin Aktie
WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080
|
09.02.2026 18:40:48
Why AppLovin Shares Are Up More Than 15% Today
Shares of digital advertising specialist AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) certainly got the new trading week started on the right foot, soaring 15.1% as of 12:40 p.m. ET Monday. And, more of the same could be in the cards.Just don't dig in too deep if you're planning on digging in at all. This always-volatile meme stock could still just as easily start tumbling again.Investment bank Jefferies' analyst James Heaney is being given most of the credit for today's move. Multiple reports are circulating this morning that he reiterated the firm's per-share price target of $860 -- nearly 90% above the ticker's current price -- while calling the stock's 45% pullback from December's high a "great buying opportunity." Although this reiteration isn't yet directly confirmed, it is plausible, as this price target and bullish opinion was Jefferies' last-known verified stance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
