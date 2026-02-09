AppLovin Aktie

AppLovin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.02.2026 18:40:48

Why AppLovin Shares Are Up More Than 15% Today

Shares of digital advertising specialist AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) certainly got the new trading week started on the right foot, soaring 15.1% as of 12:40 p.m. ET Monday. And, more of the same could be in the cards.Just don't dig in too deep if you're planning on digging in at all. This always-volatile meme stock could still just as easily start tumbling again.Investment bank Jefferies' analyst James Heaney is being given most of the credit for today's move. Multiple reports are circulating this morning that he reiterated the firm's per-share price target of $860 -- nearly 90% above the ticker's current price -- while calling the stock's 45% pullback from December's high a "great buying opportunity." Although this reiteration isn't yet directly confirmed, it is plausible, as this price target and bullish opinion was Jefferies' last-known verified stance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AppLovin Corp

mehr Nachrichten