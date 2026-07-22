AppLovin Aktie
WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080
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22.07.2026 07:22:52
Why AppLovin Stock Fell 24% in the First Half of 2026
AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) has been one of the biggest winners on the stock market since 2022 as the company has gone from a mobile-game maker to an adtech powerhouse after leveraging the ad tools it built inside its games.Its ad business has been so successful that it sold off its mobile games business last year and is now a pure-play adtech company. However, the AI boom has brought a mixed bag for the company, and it's been pressured by the broader worries about disruption in the software sector. AI is a key component of Axon, its AI-powered advertising engine, but investors also seem to believe its competitive advantage is more vulnerable as AI tools become more widely embraced.As a result, the stock slipped 24% through the first half of the year, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As you can see from the chart below, the stock pulled back in the first two months of the year, and then mostly traded sideways.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu AppLovin Corp
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22.07.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
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22.07.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
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21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: AppLovin stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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13.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verbucht schlussendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|AppLovin-Aktie unter Druck: BofA warnt vor nachlassendem E-Commerce-Momentum (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Montagnachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
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|AppLovin Corp
|360,95
|-0,14%
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