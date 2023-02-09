|
09.02.2023 18:46:53
Why AppLovin Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Investors were eager to snatch up shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. The company, which helps app developers monetize their apps with advertising, reported mixed results for the quarter, but investors reacted to the AppLovin's better-than-expected revenue guidance of the first quarter. As a result, the stock was up by 31.3% as of 12:19 p.m. ET. AppLovin's fourth-quarter sales fell 11.5% to $702.3 million, but that was good enough to beat the consensus estimate of $689.9 million. AppLovin's bottom line fared much worse, as the company reported a loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $0.21 in the quarter, down from earnings of $0.08 in the year-ago quarter and missing Wall Street's average estimate of $0.05 per share. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!