AppLovin Aktie
WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080
11.01.2026 07:30:00
Why AppLovin Stock Jumped 108% in 2025
One year after it soared more than 700%, AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP), the adtech stock that began as a mobile gaming company, had another winning year last year as the company sold off its slow-growth games business, leveraged its AI platform, continued to deliver eye-popping growth, and expanded into new verticals like e-commerce, diversifying away from mobile games. The company also successfully rebuffed several short-seller attacks.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the year up 108%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock got off to a slow start before surging later in the year, along with a general boom in tech and AI stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
