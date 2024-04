Why AppLovin Stock Jumped 16% Last Month

Shares of app discovery and monetization company AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) jumped 15.9% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There doesn't appear to be a single catalyst for the upward move. But some developments can be viewed in a positive light, and general sentiment is rising for AppLovin stock.For example, early in the month, Adjust -- a company owned by AppLovin -- announced a new capability for apps in Alphabet's Google Play store. Developers can now measure campaigns across platforms, including PCs. Adjust says this technology is "first-of-its-kind" and demonstrates how AppLovin is pushing the envelope for its customers.I'm not saying this news from Adjust was the reason AppLovin stock was up. I'm saying that investors are encouraged by AppLovin's growth in recent quarters. And this is just another excuse for already encouraged investors to find more reasons for optimism.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel