AppLovin Aktie

AppLovin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.05.2026 01:05:14

Why AppLovin Stock Trounced the Market Today

Adtech company AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) was showered with love by the market on the second-to-last trading day of the week. It was no wonder -- the company published first quarter results that delivered a pair of convincing beats on analyst estimates. It was rewarded for this with a 6%-plus increase in its share price by grateful investors.AppLovin unveiled those results just after market close on Wednesday, revealing that the niche tech company's revenue grew a sturdy 59% year over year to $1.84 billion. The company's net income adjusted for discontinued operations was $1.2 billion ($3.56 per share), more than double the year-ago quarter's $576 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AppLovin Corp

mehr Nachrichten