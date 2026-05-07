AppLovin Aktie
WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080
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08.05.2026 01:05:14
Why AppLovin Stock Trounced the Market Today
Adtech company AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) was showered with love by the market on the second-to-last trading day of the week. It was no wonder -- the company published first quarter results that delivered a pair of convincing beats on analyst estimates. It was rewarded for this with a 6%-plus increase in its share price by grateful investors.AppLovin unveiled those results just after market close on Wednesday, revealing that the niche tech company's revenue grew a sturdy 59% year over year to $1.84 billion. The company's net income adjusted for discontinued operations was $1.2 billion ($3.56 per share), more than double the year-ago quarter's $576 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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