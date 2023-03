Why Arbe Robotics Shares Plunged 21.6% on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ: ARBE) fell by as much as 22.3% in trading on Thursday after the autonomous driving technology company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. Shares closed the session down by 21.6% Revenue for the quarter was just $150,000, down from $500,000 a year ago and well short of the $1.95 million that analysts had been expecting. It's net loss was $11.1 million, an improvement from its $15.8 million loss a year ago. But the loss was $0.17 per share, which was worse than the $0.14 per share loss that analysts expected. Continue reading