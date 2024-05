Why Arcadium Lithium Stock Just Jumped 12%

Shares of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE: ALTM), the giant lithium mining stock formed from the merger of America's Livent and Australia's Allkem in January, exploded higher on Monday, rising 12.2% through 10 a.m. ET. And the reason? The company just filed an amended 10-K annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), giving investors its latest up-to-date numbers on how it looks post-merger. What did investors learn about Arcadium today? Let's start with the basics.Arcadium Lithium boasts a market capitalization of $4.2 billion, with cash and debt levels roughly in balance (only about $70 million more debt than cash). The company did $882 million in sales last year, earned $400 million in operating profit, and $330 million in net profit, and therefore sells for a very reasonable 12.7x trailing earnings.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel