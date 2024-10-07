|
07.10.2024 22:21:52
Why Arcadium Lithium Stock Skyrocketed Today
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE: ALTM) stock soared in Monday's trading. The lithium mining and processing specialist's share price closed out the day up 35.6% and had been up as much as 42.9% earlier in the session.Arcadium's valuation surged following following confirmation that the company is a potential acquisition target for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) -- the world's largest mining company. Rio Tinto published confirmation yesterday that it had approached Arcadium about a potential buyout, but no financial specifics about the offer were disclosed. Rio Tinto has made a nonbinding offer to acquire Arcadium. Neither party has mentioned any financial specifics related to the offer, and both parties have stated that they will not provide additional comments until an update is appropriate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arcadium Lithium Plc Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Shmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Arcadium Lithium Plc Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!