|
02.07.2024 21:46:00
Why Archer Aviation Stock Is Soaring Today
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) stock is making big gains Tuesday. The company's share price was up 8.2% as of 3:30 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Archer Aviation stock is surging following news that Stellantis had made another investment in the company. The new, $55 million investment from Stellantis comes on the heels of Archer's latest successful flight test for its Midnight electric-vertical-take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Archer Aviation published a press release this morning detailing the latest round of investment from Stellantis -- the auto company responsible for brands including Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep, and Maserati. The $55 million investment follows Stellantis' purchase of 8.3 million Archer shares in March and a $110 million stock and strategic-funding deal made in 2023. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aviation Holdings Group Inc mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Aviation Holdings Group Inc mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!