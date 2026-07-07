Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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07.07.2026 13:00:00
Why Archer Aviation Stock Plummeted Last Month But Is Gaining in July
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) stock got hit with a huge pullback last month. The company's share price fell 30.5% over the period, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 declined 1.1% in June, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.8%. While there was little in the way of fresh, business-specific news driving the pullback, the stock saw a massive valuation decline as investors moved out of speculative growth stocks. As of this writing, the stock is now down roughly 47% over the last year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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