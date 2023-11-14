|
14.11.2023 17:25:50
Why Archer Aviation Stock Popped 10% on Tuesday
Shares of electric air taxi company Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) soared 10.2% through 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, marking its second straight day of gains after Deutsche Bank predicted the stock would double. On Monday, the German investment bank made headlines when it reiterated its $12 price target on Archer stock -- a more than 130% gain over yesterday's closing price.Archer released its third-quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, noting that it possesses $600 million in liquidity, including $461 million in cash and equivalents. The company announced plans to raise an additional $70 million through issuances of new stock on Monday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!