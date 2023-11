Why Archer Aviation Stock Popped 10% on Tuesday

Shares of electric air taxi company Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) soared 10.2% through 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, marking its second straight day of gains after Deutsche Bank predicted the stock would double. On Monday, the German investment bank made headlines when it reiterated its $12 price target on Archer stock -- a more than 130% gain over yesterday's closing price.Archer released its third-quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, noting that it possesses $600 million in liquidity, including $461 million in cash and equivalents. The company announced plans to raise an additional $70 million through issuances of new stock on Monday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel