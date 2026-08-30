Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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31.08.2026 00:15:00
Why Archer Aviation's Management of Hawthorne Airport Matters Just as Much as Developing Its Own Aircraft
Right now, Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is a money-losing start-up. Only the most aggressive investors should even consider owning the stock. But the company is making some important strategic decisions as it looks to take a leading position in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle space. One big move was to gain control of Hawthorne Airport in California. Here's what you need to know.The acronym eVTOL is a mouthful, but it makes more sense when you consider what the purpose of these vehicles really is. They are meant to carry small loads, like a package or a couple of people, over short distances. Think of them as air-taxis, quickly flying over the traffic in congested cities. eVTOL's could revolutionize the aerospace industry.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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