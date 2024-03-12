|
Why Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Gained Today
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE: ADM) published its fourth-quarter earnings results before the market opened Tuesday, and investors sent the stock higher. The agricultural commodities company's share price closed out the session up by 3.9%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.ADM's stock gained ground despite the fact that its Q4 performance missed expectations. It posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $1.36 per share on revenue of $22.98 billion. The analysts' average estimates had called for the business to post earnings of $1.43 per share on revenue of roughly $23.99 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
