Why Archer Daniels Midland Stock Jumped 20% in October

Shares of Archer Midland (NYSE: ADM) far outperformed the S&P 500 in October, rising 20.5% for the month compared to an 8% increase by the broad market index, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as grain prices jumped and demand remained strong. The company processes various agricultural commodities, including soybeans, corn, and wheat. And since the onset of the pandemic, prices have rocketed higher. Soybean prices are up 75% since March 2020, corn has doubled, and wheat is 58% higher. While commodities are down from their historical highs hit earlier this year, prices began climbing again last month.