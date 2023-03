Why Arconic Stock Jumped More Than 25% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) skyrocketed this week and were trading 26.4% higher as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Arconic produces aluminum products for various industries, including aerospace, automotive, defense, construction, and commercial transportation. Rumor is that a private equity firm is looking to acquire the company now.Private equity firm Apollo Global Management reportedly submitted an offer to acquire Arconic in February, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal this week. The report further stated Arconic's advisors have approached other potential acquirers as well.Continue reading