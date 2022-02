Why Arcos Dorados Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO) shareholders trounced the market on Wednesday morning. The fast-food restaurant operator's stock jumped 11% before settling to an 8% gain by 11:30 am, EDT, compared to a slight decline in the S&P 500.The rally was sparked by a Wall Street pro who turned more confident about the McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) franchisee's business.Arcos Dorados stock was hit with an upgrade from an analyst at Credit Suisse, who thinks the stock could surge to $9.50 per share over the short term as the Latin American fast-food industry moves out of the pandemic.Continue reading