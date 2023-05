Why Arcos Dorados Stock Looks Golden Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO), which, as the name implies, is both the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee and the largest restaurant chain in Latin America, is living up to its name of Golden Arches today with a strong 7% gain through 1:30 p.m. ET.Arcos Dorados crushed analyst expectations for $0.13 per share in profit on $953.4 million in quarterly sales this morning, reporting $0.18 per share and $990.8 million instead. Same-store sales for franchises open more than a year surged 37.6% year over year in Q1 2023. Total sales (including 48 newer locations) grew 25.3%. Sales grew fastest in the company's South Latin American Division -- up 30%. North Latin American sales increased 27.2%, followed by Brazil with a 19.9% gain.Continue reading